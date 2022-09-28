Amazon Prime Day The Sequel

You loved shopping on Amazon Prime Day this summer right?? Get ready ’cause they’re doing it AGAIN! Soon.

Yes! Amazon Prime Day(s) is coming back this Fall! October 11-12th Be ready to shop during Amazon’s “Prime Early Access Sale”.

Amazon trying to get a jumpstart on the holiday shopping blitz. Walmart announced a few days ago that they are starting their holiday sales very soon…and Target’s very popular ‘Deal Days” are going down Oct. 6-8th.

Take a peek at some of the things that will be up for sale now!

You must be a Prime member to get the deals BUT Non-Prime members can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will also give you access to four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited, a one-year Grubhub+ membership and free same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping.

When do you plan to start your Christmas shopping?? Have you already started??