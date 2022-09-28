Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Amazon has a new idea for delivery.
Hadrian/shutterstock

Amazon Prime Day The Sequel

Kristin Monica 16 hours ago Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

You loved shopping on Amazon Prime Day this summer right?? Get ready ’cause they’re doing it AGAIN! Soon.

Yes! Amazon Prime Day(s) is coming back this Fall!  October 11-12th Be ready to shop during Amazon’s “Prime Early Access Sale”.

Amazon trying to get a jumpstart on the holiday shopping blitz. Walmart announced a few days ago that they are starting their holiday sales very soon…and Target’s very popular ‘Deal Days” are going down Oct. 6-8th.

Take a peek at some of the things that will be up for sale now!

You must be a Prime member to get the deals BUT  Non-Prime members can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will also give you access to four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited, a one-year Grubhub+ membership and free same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping.

When do you plan to start your Christmas shopping??  Have you already started??

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2022, Y107. All Rights Reserved