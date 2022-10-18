A Christmas Story Christmas

Ralphie is back…..just all grown up!

Everything from Leg Lamps, Frag-i-le, You’ll shoot your eye out and Stuuuuuck Stuck STUUUUUUCKKKKK! Ralphy is back and the sequel to ‘A Christmas Story’. It drops November 17th on HBO Max.

Also coming back for the movie is Ian Petrella, who played Randy Parker, Ralphie’s little brother. .Scut Farkas the town bully will be back…and now he is a police oficer! R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz as the double dog darer and the recipient of the dare who fatefully put his tongue on the frozen pole.