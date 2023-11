Missouri’s Own Sheryl Crow Officially In RNR Hall Of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo helped Sheryl Crow kick off the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame show this weekend.

Missouri’s own Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Chaka Kahn, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Kate Bush and others were officially enshrined into the RNR HOF!

Olivia Rodrigo joined Sheryl Crow on stage to set the night off!