Live Nation’s $25 CONCERT WEEK kicks off Wednesday, May 10 at 10am and runs through May 16 at 11:59am OR until supplies last. This offer gives fans an opportunity to see some of their favorite artists for only $25 ALL IN!!BUY TICKETS HERE
Here are all the participating shows:
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:
Pointfest
Hank Williams, Jr.
Matchbox Twenty
Fall Out Boy
Outlaw Music Festival
TLC/Shaggy
El Monstero
Jodeci/SWV
Tears For Fears
Snoop Dogg
Godsmack & Staind
Foreigner
Bret Michaels
Sam Hunt
Nickelback
Ghost
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
KIDZ BOP
Luke Bryan
The Offspring
Pentatonix
Disturbed
Jason Aldean
Avenged Sevenfold
Saint Louis Music Park
Louis Tomlinson
Quinn XCII
The Flaming Lips
Charlie Puth
Young the Giant
Yungblud
Manchester Orchestera & Jimmy Eat World
Cavetown
Walker Hayes
Darius Rucker
Lindsey Stirling
Mt. Joy
Goo Goo Dolls
Rick Springfield
Dethklok & BABYMETAL
The Urge
Enterprise Center
Thomas Rhett
Bryan Adams
LL Cool J
Alicia Keys
Stifel Theatre
Seal
Ben Folds
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Derek Hough
The Factory
Seven Lions
Chaifetz Arena
Jon Pardi