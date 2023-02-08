The 2023 Polar Plunge is Coming March 11

Every year, for some crazy reason, a bunch of wild, costumed individuals decide to walk, run, or crawl into frigid winter waters with excitement. Have you experienced the joys of the Annual Polar Plunge?

So it’s not for a “crazy reason”. Instead, it serves as a major fundraiser for Special Olympics Athletes* across the country. Y107 is proud to partner with Special Olympics Missouri once again for this year’s Columbia plunge Saturday, March 11th at Bass Pro Lake.

This one-of-a-kind event promises a fun atmosphere complete with music, crazy costumes and lasting memories for everyone! So join us for this unique opportunity to support a great cause.

Each team/plunger will sign up for a specific hour. During that hour, they’ll go through registration, the plunge, change, and depart the plunging area. There won’t be a mass group gathering of all plungers at any time to keep appropriate social distancing.

Whether you’re joining us for the fun in Columbia, or a different community, we definitely encourage you to join the fun. You can plunge individually or in a group. There’s even a “chicken” category if you’re too afraid to jump in but still want to support the cause.

Participants must raise a minimum of $75 by event day. The Polar Plunge is a project of the Law Enforcement Torch Run(R) for Special Olympics Missouri.