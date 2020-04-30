Little Zoey bought drinks for all the folks working the Covid-19 testing at Saline County Health Department in Marshall Mo…she had a Norwex party and the money she earned was enough to bring drinks and treats for the staff at the health department, Katy Trail Clinic and National Guard!!! Thank you Zoey!

From Saline County WIC

Response from Zoey (via Stephanie):

Zoey wanted me to tell you she is not the one that needs to be thanked. You all are ROCK STARS not only did you deserve it, but you deserve a whole lot more. She also wanted me to tell you from the bottom of her heart thanks for all you’re doing for our family and community to keep us all safe, healthy and informed!