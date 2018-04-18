Listen Live
‘Hot Headed’ Zayn Dropped By Management

Jax April 18, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

More break-ups for the former 1D star. He’s been reportedly fussier than a 3 year old who doesn’t get his way. Find out what he did. 

Zayn is apparently more whiny than your ex when trying to figure out where to go to eat. First Access Management’s Sarah Stennett dropped Zayn because he was becoming ‘challenging’ to work with. 

via GIPHY

 

She told Variety

“Sometimes in life you have to make extremely difficult decision to effect positive change for everyone.” 

Tabloids are saying that he was let go for being a ‘hot-head’ and his behavior has gotten out of hand since his break up with Gigi Hadid. 

Guess he’s going in a…  new direction.

via GIPHY

 

Zayn has a new album coming out in June. 

