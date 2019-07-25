Listen Live
Wiz Khalifa decent exposure tour
Wiz Khalifa tour

YVIP Exclusive Prize: Wiz Khalifa Tickets

Liz July 25, 2019 Uncategorized 4 Comments

Congrats!  As a YVIP, you’ve unlocked the chance to win an exclusive prize. 

Y107 is excited for not one, but TWO Wiz Khalifa dates in Missouri!

  • Thursday, August 1 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in STL
  • Friday, August 2 at the Ozark Amphitheater in Camdenton  

As a YVIP, we’ve got an exclusive chance for you to grab 4 tickets to one of the shows FOR FREE!

Just fill out the form below and select which show you’d prefer to go.  On Tuesday, July 30th, we’ll choose one winner for each show! 

Tickets are still available for purchase.  Click here for the link.

Fill out the form to register.

Wiz Khalifa VIP

  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY

