Wanna make a trip to St Louis on Wednesday? TLC and Shaggy are at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 28th and are bringing En Vogue and Sean Kingston along for the ride!

*cough cough* I think you might be sick on Thursday*

MONDAY (6/26) we’ll call winners for this so you have a few days to make those arrangements! If you want to win enter the form below!

If you just want to buy tickets without worrying about winning them, you can do that here!