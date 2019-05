Congrats! As a YVIP, you’ve unlocked the chance to win an exclusive prize.

Y107 is excited to welcome Tone Bell to The Blue Note on May 24th!

After winning the NBC Stand Up For Diversity Talent Search in 2012, Tone Bell was cast in shows like Whitney and Bad Judge.

There’s no denying this will be a hilarious evening. Tickets are still available for purchase. But as a YVIP, here’s your chance to grab 4 tickets FOR FREE!

