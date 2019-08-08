YVIP Exclusive: PrideFest VIP

MidMo Pride Fest is QUICKLY approaching! August 24th, join the Y107 crew at Rose Music Hall for a day filled with family-friendly entertainment, food, activities, drinks, vendors, and tons of information and support for our LGBTQ community!

By why just experience it, when you can experience it VIP style?!?!

As a YVIP, we’re giving two people the opportunity to win a Pridefest VIP package for 2, which includes:

2 entry tickets, 2 meals, 2 beverages, goody bags with koozies and t-shirts, access to the shaded VIP area, and 2 Meet and Greets with this year’s headliner: Monica Beverly Hills from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5.

To register, simply fill out the form below. Two winners will be selected and notified on August 20th.