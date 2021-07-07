YVIP Exclusive!

The State Fair Line-up has been announced! We are OVER THE MOON excited for one concert in particular…

BOYZ II MEN – Saturday, August 14th

Motown Philly anyone?!?!?

As a YVIP, we want to give you the exclusive opportunity to win a pack of 4 Grandstand tickets! This is only available to YVIPS! Membership has its privileges!!

To register, fill in the entry form below. You have through midnight on Sunday, July 18th to get registered. You only need to register once. All duplicate entries will be eliminated. Winners will be picked at random on July 19th and notified with a phone call. 5 winners will be selected.