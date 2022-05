It PAYS to be a YVIP! Because you signed up, you now have access to a contest that NON-YVIPs do not have, more AJR tickets!

The concert is NEXT week, May 31st, so you don’t have much time! Sign up to win these tickets by 11:59 pm on May 26th, and we’ll draw a winner May 27th, so you get to spend the weekend picking out who gets to go with you!

Sign up here:

AJR YVIP Name (Required) First Last Address (Required) Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code Phone Email (Required) Birthday (Required) Δ

Rather just buy tickets instead? Click here!