YVIP Exclusive Prize: S No C

Y107 is excited to welcome Straight No Chaser to the Jesse Auditorium April 23rd! Get ready for Acapella mixed with comedy, as they kick off their “One Shot Tour” in support of their seventh studio album One Shot.

Be in the audience for distinctive takes on classic pop and soul favorites, including Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way,” James Brown’s “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman,” and a richly harmonized version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound” among many more.

There’s no denying this will be an amazing evening. Tickets are still available for purchase. But as a YVIP, here’s your chance to grab 4 tickets FOR FREE!

Fill out the form to register. The winner will be announced and notified Wednesday, April 17th.