Youtuber Almost Kills Himself In Attempt To Go Viral

Let’s face it, we are all too obsessed with getting other’s attention. This is especially true when it comes to Youtube and the chance to go Viral. Some will go to ridiculous lengths, and endure ridiculous pains for the cause. It’s nothing that new to radio, as we’ve been doing it for years. (Just ask Cosmo and Jax about “Punishment Poker“).

No matter what, however, no stunt is worth dying over. Someone needs to remind the guys at TGFbro that.

One of their guys decided to stick his head in a plastic bag, then inside a microwave. Then, the microwave was filled with Pollyfilla, which becomes cement-like when it dries. The idea was to make a mold of his face. But all went wrong.

After using a hairdryer to dry the Polyfilla for about 10 minutes, the guy went to get “unstuck”, and surprise, surprise, he was unable to. Oops. That’s where he started to panic, as the straw he was using wasn’t allowing enough air. You can hear him in the video proclaim he’s going to die.

His friends tried to free him for about 30 min, and were at least able to get him a larger air hole. They eventually got the paramedics there, who spent an hour trying before calling for back-up. He was finally freed. But the fire department was none too happy.

We're seriously unimpressed 😡.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

Word to the wise: Think before you attempt a potentially dangerous viral video. Please.