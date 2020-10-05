Your Voice! Your Vote! Register To Vote Here!

It is time to VOTE! The election is Tuesday November 3. Polls are open 6am-7pm.

“Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls”

-Nanette L. Avery

ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd, 2020

The deadline to register online to vote is Wednesday, October 7, 2020 . register online now.

The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

For more voter information be sure to check with your County Clerk’s Office for the latest on the 2020 Election on Tuesday, November 3rd