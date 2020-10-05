Your Voice! Your Vote! Register To Vote Here!

It is time to VOTE! The election is Tuesday November 3. Polls are open 6am-7pm.
“Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls”
-Nanette L. Avery
- ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd, 2020
- The deadline to register online to vote is Wednesday, October 7, 2020. register online now.
- The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Wednesday, October 7, 2020
- The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
For more voter information be sure to check with your County Clerk’s Office for the latest on the 2020 Election on Tuesday, November 3rd
“Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” Susan B. Anthony