Your guide to Memorial Day celebrations

No airshow doesn’t mean eyes shouldn’t be to the skies this weekend.

Unfortunately, the Salute to Veterans Airshow was cancelled after all the rain Mid-Missouri received. Luckily, there are still amazing Memorial Day events.

If you are looking for epic fireworks shows, Bear Bottom Resort, The Inn at Grand Glaize and Margaritaville Lake Resort all have ones scheduled.

Bear Bottom’s will have two different shows, one on Saturday and one Sunday. Both start at 9:45 p.m. and organizers suggest you arrive early. There will be live music before the show.

The Inn at the Grand Glaize’s display will be on Sunday at dusk. Margaritaville also has their display on Sunday and it will start at 8:30 p.m.

If fireworks don’t interest you, the Jefferson City Memorial Day Parade is happening on Monday morning in the downtown area.

No matter where you go, be sure to take a moment this weekend and thank our veterans.

Y107 hopes you have an amazing Memorial Day weekend!