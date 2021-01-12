I’m a girl who absolutely LOVES Pancakes! Buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon, chocolate chip, say “pancakes” and I’ll be right there! So “pancakes” and “free” in the same sentence has me reaching for a napkin because I’m drooling on my keyboard!

Now until January 18th, Denny’s is giving not just ONE short stack of buttermilk pancakes, but TWO completely free when you spend just $5 or more! AND, because we’re still trying to adhere to those Covid guidelines and eat our deliciousness safely, you can get them delivered… completely free! I’ve already changed into my PJ pants in celebration!

All you have to do is select your free pancakes at checkout. That’s all! Brb, I’m putting in my order right now!

-Kristin