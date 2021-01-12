Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Home / Kristin's Blog / Pancakes are Good… FREE Pancakes are Great!
Stack of pancakes
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Pancakes are Good… FREE Pancakes are Great!

Kristin Monica 2 days ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

I’m a girl who absolutely LOVES Pancakes! Buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon, chocolate chip, say “pancakes” and I’ll be right there! So “pancakes” and “free” in the same sentence has me reaching for a napkin because I’m drooling on my keyboard!

Now until January 18th, Denny’s is giving not just ONE short stack of buttermilk pancakes, but TWO completely free when you spend just $5 or more! AND, because we’re still trying to adhere to those Covid guidelines and eat our deliciousness safely, you can get them delivered… completely free! I’ve already changed into my PJ pants in celebration!

All you have to do is select your free pancakes at checkout. That’s all! Brb, I’m putting in my order right now!

-Kristin

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2021, y107. All Rights Reserved