‘You’ Season 3 Is FINALLY Coming This Fall! (And We Know The Baby’s Name!)

SPOILER ALERT!!!!!! Do you want to know Joe and Love’s baby name?? Netflix has dropped a spoiler trailer for Season 3 due to hit your streams in just a few weeks!

According to Netflix ‘You’ Season 3 will follow Joe & Love who are now married and have a kid (name is in spoiler trailer above). They move to a town filled with very “Judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers.”

Season 3 of ‘You’ Oct 15th on your Netflix stream.