I hope you’re ready to spice up your life!

Let’s take a mind-trip back to 1997. Every girl wore half-pigtails. We all wanted MASSIVE platform sneakers (and our moms all told us we’d break our ankles.) We spent a lot of time debating with our friends on who of us was which of them because the Spice Girls RULED THE FREAKING WORLD! Well guess what? You can spend the night on the Spice Bus!