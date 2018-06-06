Plan Your Summer Escape With Camp Lakewood And Trout Lodge

Looking for a getaway this summer? Whether summer camp for the kids or an escape for the whole family, there’s a perfect option not too far away, thanks to the YMCA!

The YMCA Camp Lakewood and Trout Lodge

Trout Lodge – www.troutlodge.org

Unplug, reconnect and recharge as you enjoy adventure, water and nature activities for the entire family. Check out YMCA Trout Lodge this summer! Book your getaway today.

Camp Lakewood – www.camplakewood.org

YMCA Camp Lakewood provides opportunities for enjoying outdoor experiences including water, sports and adventure activities, learning new skills and making new friends for boys and girls ages 6-17. Register today for the ultimate overnight summer camp experience! Sessions start the first week of June with new dates all summer!