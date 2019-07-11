Yay! Kids in Missouri will get longer summers starting in 2020

Kids will be singing the lyrics to “Summer Days” for two extra weeks starting in 2020!

While the school year has already been scheduled for 2019, Governor Mike Parson said school will start no earlier than August 24th in 2020.

The two extra weeks will be given with hopes of boosting Missouri’s tourism spending.

While a longer summer sounds amazing, there might be downside. Those two extra weeks will have to be made up and that means the possibility of a shorter Christmas break.

What do you think of the new bill?