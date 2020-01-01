Y107’s Top 40 Songs of 2019

How is it 2020 already?!?

Before we completely say goodbye to 2019, lets take a look back at the top 40 songs of the year.

40. Happier – Marshmello; Bastille

39. Who Do You Love – Chainsmokers; 5 Seconds of Summer

38. Easier – 5 Seconds of Summer

37. Me! – Taylor Swift; Panic At The Disco

36. Panini – Lil Nas X

35. Better – Khalid

34. Lover – Taylor Swift

33. Thank U Next – Ariana Grande

32. Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored – Ariana Grande

31. Hey Look Ma I Made It – Panic At The Disco; Brendon Urie

30. You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

29. One Thing Right – Marshmello; Kane Brown

28. Sunflower – Post Malone; Swae Lee

27. Time – NF

26. Eastside – Benny Blanco; Khalid

25. Talk – Khalid

24. Close to Me – Ellie Goulding

23. Good As Hell – Lizzo

22. Memories – Maroon 5

21. Goodbyes – Post Malone; Young Thug

20. Wow – Post Malone

19. Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith; Normani; Fifth Harmony

18. Graveyard – Halsey

17. Trampoline – Shaed

16. Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi; Dean Lewis

15. High Hopes – Panic At The Disco

14. How Do You Sleep – Sam Smith

13. Old Town Road – Lil Nas X

12. 7 Rings – Ariana Grande

11. Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

10. Without Me – Halsey

9. Circles – Post Malone

8. If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

7. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran; Khalid

6. Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

5. I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran; Justin Bieber

4. Only Human – Jonas Brothers

3. Sucker – Jonas Brothers; DNCE

2. Senorita – Shawn Mendes; Camila Cabello

AND THE NUMBER ONE SONG OF 2019 IS…………..

1. Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Lizzo has had the BEST year and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us in 2020!

What do you think will be the top song of 2020?