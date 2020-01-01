Y107’s Top 40 Songs of 2019

How is it 2020 already?!?
Before we completely say goodbye to 2019, lets take a look back at the top 40 songs of the year.
40. Happier – Marshmello; Bastille
39. Who Do You Love – Chainsmokers; 5 Seconds of Summer
38. Easier – 5 Seconds of Summer
37. Me! – Taylor Swift; Panic At The Disco
36. Panini – Lil Nas X
35. Better – Khalid
34. Lover – Taylor Swift
33. Thank U Next – Ariana Grande
32. Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored – Ariana Grande
31. Hey Look Ma I Made It – Panic At The Disco; Brendon Urie
30. You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
29. One Thing Right – Marshmello; Kane Brown
28. Sunflower – Post Malone; Swae Lee
27. Time – NF
26. Eastside – Benny Blanco; Khalid
25. Talk – Khalid
24. Close to Me – Ellie Goulding
23. Good As Hell – Lizzo
22. Memories – Maroon 5
21. Goodbyes – Post Malone; Young Thug
20. Wow – Post Malone
19. Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith; Normani; Fifth Harmony
18. Graveyard – Halsey
17. Trampoline – Shaed
16. Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi; Dean Lewis
15. High Hopes – Panic At The Disco
14. How Do You Sleep – Sam Smith
13. Old Town Road – Lil Nas X
12. 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
11. Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
10. Without Me – Halsey
9. Circles – Post Malone
8. If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
7. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran; Khalid
6. Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
5. I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran; Justin Bieber
4. Only Human – Jonas Brothers
3. Sucker – Jonas Brothers; DNCE
2. Senorita – Shawn Mendes; Camila Cabello
AND THE NUMBER ONE SONG OF 2019 IS…………..
1. Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Lizzo has had the BEST year and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us in 2020!
What do you think will be the top song of 2020?