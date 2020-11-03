Y107’s Red Kettle Rescue

Doing the most good. Those four words… the mission of the Salvation Army. They feed, clothe, comfort and care for people right here in Mid-Missouri. The pandemic has put the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser in jeopardy. Normally, bell ringers with red kettles would be outside businesses collecting donations. But this year, bell ringers will be drastically reduced, if they’re even able to be out at all. And this year, donations to the Salvation Army are more important than ever.

At Y107, we’re doing our part to step up and support our community. But we need you!

Each Friday in November, Y107 will host the Red Kettle Rescue with Parker Millard. You’ll hear stories of how the Salvation Army has served our community and be encouraged to donate to our online ‘red kettle’ thanks to Family Pawn.

Check back here on Friday to donate!

We have learned the Red Kettles will be allowed to be out in most locations this year, but volunteers are urgently needed. Please consider volunteering to ring here: www.registertoring.com

Help us keep a holiday tradition alive and support the Salvation Army!