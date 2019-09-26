Y107’s Prize Hunter Means More Prizes!

The search is on! Introducing Y107’s Prize Hunter! We’ve hidden a bunch of prizes in a 10×10 grid (below). All you have to do, is find them. Like in the game you loved as a kid, this will be incredibly easy for some, but a little tricky for others.

How the Hunt works:

Each weekday starting Sept. 30th, you’ll get 3 chances a day to go on the search: around 8:20a, 1:20p, and 3:20p.

When you hear the call out to call IN, be the 7th caller to 441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107 (9107).

Caller 7 will pick a specific square on the grid below to see if there’s something hiding underneath. For example, you might say “E-7”, or “Y-3”. If you don’t find anything, play is over, and will resume with a new contestant at the next call-in time. If you “hit” a prize, you’ll get another guess, and will continue until you fully uncover a prize, or uncover a blank square.

Prizes include a year membership to Disney+, a new TV, even $500 CASH!

Simple enough, right? The trick is, you want to listen EVERY time we play so you don’t miss where prizes might be located. Print off the game board below and follow along.

via GIPHY

YVIP Benefit:

As always, being a YVIP has its perks. We know life keeps you busy, and you might miss a guess (or two). So each week, our YVIPs will minimally receive an updated game board to keep them caught up. Not a YVIP? Sign-up for FREE right now HERE.

The Y107 Prize Hunter Search is On! Good Luck!

Click here to download your own Y107 Prize Hunter grid