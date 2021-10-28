Y107’s Presents Sky Zone’s Halloween GLOW

Y107’s Cosmo will be the DJ for this year’s Sky Zone Halloween GLOW Friday night October 29th

Get to Columbia’s Sky Zone for a special Halloween edition of GLOW! Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo & Lauren will be the special guest DJ from 7-9p.

There will be a costume contest, a special Halloween dance contest and limbo. Get all your friends to throw on your costumes and come out to CoMo Sky Zone for an early Halloween party.

Buy Your Tix Now!

Also parents don’t miss a special Not-So-Spooky edition of Little Leapers on Saturday morning. Get those toddlers in their costumes and bring them to Sky Zone from 9a-11a on Saturday October 30th.

Buy your Little Leapers Tix Now