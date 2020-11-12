Listen Live
Y107’s Great Turkey Race 2020

Carson November 12, 2020

We’ve done the unthinkable!  Y107 has secured 107 turkeys and are getting ready to race them, for YOUR benefit!

On Tuesday, November 24th, a truck will arrive at our Y107 studios with 107 turkeys.  When we say go, they will be unleashed for a live race around our studios. 107 Turkeys! Even more exciting, each one will be tagged and assigned to a listener.  Once the dust and feathers clear, whoever’s turkey crosses the finish line first will earn that listener $250!

It’ll be wild! It’ll be fun! It’ll be an unforgettable moment!

So how do you “claim your turkey”.

Be listening every hour through 5p today (11/12) for your chance to be the 7th caller and pick your turkey. Then Friday, and Mon-Friday of next week, listen every hour from 6a through 5p for more chances. Additionally, YVIPs will have an extra chance to be assigned a turkey. Become a YVIP for free today and keep watching your inbox.

The exact time of the race will be unveiled soon! Keep listening for more details. Socially distanced/masked spectators will be allowed, following city guidelines. The race will also be broadcast LIVE on Facebook here.

**Each turkey will be assigned to only one listener. Listeners will only be allowed one turkey to be assigned to. Must be 18+ to be assigned a turkey.

