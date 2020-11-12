Y107’s Great Turkey Race 2020

We’ve done the unthinkable! Y107 has secured 107 turkeys and are getting ready to race them, for YOUR benefit!

On Tuesday, November 24th, a truck will arrive at our Y107 studios with 107 turkeys. When we say go, they will be unleashed for a live race around our studios. 107 Turkeys! Even more exciting, each one will be tagged and assigned to a listener. Once the dust and feathers clear, whoever’s turkey crosses the finish line first will earn that listener $250!

It’ll be wild! It’ll be fun! It’ll be an unforgettable moment!

So how do you “claim your turkey”.

Be listening every hour through 5p today (11/12) for your chance to be the 7th caller and pick your turkey. Then Friday, and Mon-Friday of next week, listen every hour from 6a through 5p for more chances. Additionally, YVIPs will have an extra chance to be assigned a turkey. Become a YVIP for free today and keep watching your inbox.

Click here to become a YVIP!

The exact time of the race will be unveiled soon! Keep listening for more details. Socially distanced/masked spectators will be allowed, following city guidelines. The race will also be broadcast LIVE on Facebook here.

**Each turkey will be assigned to only one listener. Listeners will only be allowed one turkey to be assigned to. Must be 18+ to be assigned a turkey.