Y107’s Cosmo At Sky Zone For Glow!

Sky Zone is home to the “Highest Level Of Fun!” and you can have the whole park to your self with Private Play.
“Take Flight For Faith” is back as well! The first Sunday evening of every month is perfect for your church group or worship team fun day where you can jump while listening to your favorite worship music. There are also private rooms available for prayer and worship. Book your church group today! 530p-7p Sunday March 7th
Every Friday night is GLOW from 7p-9p
Sky Zone Columbia is now booking private group events! Enjoy our facility, while surrounded by friends or family, under the guidance of an amazing group party host!
- Private Play Experience is available on Tuesdays as well as select morning and evening slots on other days (outside of normal operating hours).
- Enjoy private use of all attractions for 120 mins- freestyle, dodge ball, volleyball, drop zone, warrior course, sky slam, foam zone
- Designated Group Host will check in and guide your group through the entire play experience!
- Staffing dedicated to your group
- Group host will provide hand sanitizer as well as sanitize high touch points on all attractions
- Package includes 10 jumpers for $249.99 + Sky Socks / Extra Jumpers $24.99 (Max 20 total per group). Call for group events larger than 20 and/or full facility rentals for a specialized quote.
- 2 pizzas & pitcher of soda for $39.99. We can also open our full concessions during your private play rental.
- Note: There is no charge for non-jumpers, however non-jumpers that are to be kept at a minimum and primarily limited to immediate relatives of the jumper (parents, grandparent, etc). Non-jumpers may not utilize the Sky Zone attractions.