Y107’s Cosmo At Sky Zone For Glow!

Sky Zone is home to the “Highest Level Of Fun!” and you can have the whole park to your self with Private Play.

“Take Flight For Faith” is back as well! The first Sunday evening of every month is perfect for your church group or worship team fun day where you can jump while listening to your favorite worship music. There are also private rooms available for prayer and worship. Book your church group today! 530p-7p Sunday March 7th

Every Friday night is GLOW from 7p-9p

Sky Zone Columbia is now booking private group events! Enjoy our facility, while surrounded by friends or family, under the guidance of an amazing group party host!