Meet Pacer from Unchained Melodies!

Pacer is about three years old and a certified super model with his long legs. He was taken from a hoarding situation that left him shy and a little scared.

He’s looking for a family to love on him and to show him what it’s like to be a dog. He would also love a furry sibling.

If you’re interested in Pacer contact Unchained Melodies at (573) 814-8073 or click here.