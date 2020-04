Meet Carla! She is the cutest Pit Bull mix that is ALWAYS happy!

She had been chained up since she was a little puppy and has the scars to prove it. However, you would never be able to tell she has lived a hard life with how cuddly she is.

Let’s find this girl the best home, she deserves it!

If you’re interested in Carla contact Unchained Melodies at (573) 814-8073 or click here.