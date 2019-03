Y107 WILL BE LIVE AT COMO COW WEDNESDAY APRIL 3

Cosmo & Lauren will be live at the 2019 CoMo Cow lip-sync battle to benefit Children’s Grove.

The CoMo Cow is an absolute blast and will have you singing and dancing all night!

Cosmo and Lauren from the Y107 Morning Show have been invited to be a couple of the celeb judges.

Students from Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools will perform lip-sync & dance routines live on stage at RBHS at 7pm

Tickets are just $5 and proceeds from the night go to benefit The Children’s Grove.