Y107’s Valentine’s Wedding

Valentine’s Day is coming up! You know what that means? It’s WEDDING Time!



Here’s your chance to finally tie the knot in a unique, memorable way! You’ve found love, but you’ve been putting it off due to COVID, or cost, or the endless elaborate planning, or whatever else the reasons might be. And you definitely can’t afford to elope. But you also don’t just want to rush off to the justice of the peace. You want something a little different and unique. So here’s the solution.

For the 5th Year, Y107’s Morning Show will be holding a wedding, LIVE, on Valentine’s Day. But because it’s year #5, we’re going even BIGGER!

This year, we’ve teamed with Buchroeder’s Jewelers to marry not just one lucky couple, but 5 couples!!! And thanks to Buchroeders’s Jewelers, each couple will receive their wedding bands for FREE! And once again, our own Lauren will be your officiant!

Sound like a dream to you? We’ll select the lucky couples by Friday, February 4th, giving you a bit of time to finalize everything else you need before the wedding on Monday, February 14th. (You do need to have your marriage license ready to go for the big day ahead of time.) And yes, Lauren is certified, so this will be a legit wedding.

To get registered, submit a picture of the two of you and 107 words or less as to why you are the perfect couple for this. We can’t wait for your excitement and the joys of wedded bliss on Valentine’s Day!

Join us on Valentine’s Day for our selected couples’ special day to be celebrated LIVE on-air and on FB live!

Check out our 2021 Wedding with Mackenzie and Chris!

Registration for the contest ends at 10p Monday, January 31st.