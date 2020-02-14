Fred and Lisa Got Married Today on Y107 [PHOTOS]

Today was the day. The Y107 Valentine’s Day Wedding, as Lisa, an 8th-grade teacher, and Fred, an electrician, tied the knot to become Mr. and Mrs. Brunston. Lauren officiated. Carson and Liz filmed it. Inside Columbia‘s LG Patterson shot the amazing photos. Salon Va’Lise did the bride’s hair, U.S. Rents It took care of the decorations, and Buchroeders Jewelers took care of the rings.

And everyone celebrated a Valentine’s Day to remember. Here’s a photo recap of a memorable morning.

If you missed any of the event, you can check the pre-interviews here, and watch the entire wedding below.