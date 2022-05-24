More Throwbacks! It’s a Red, White, and BACK Weekend!

It’s a weekend to honor, celebrate, and remember. We’re doubling up on that, as we also remember the awesome songs that raised us, as we launch another Red, White, and Back Weekend! Back, as in THROWbacks of course.

Starting Friday at 5p, through 11p Memorial Day, the Throwbacks will be rolling all weekend, every couple songs. It’s like full-on Nostalgia! And that’s in addition to Throwback 2k with Chris Cruise from 7p-Midnight Sunday!

Additionally, YOU get to pick some of the throwbacks as well, at Y107.com.

via GIPHY

How do you get your Throwback played?

Here’s where it gets fun. Anytime after 5p, go to Y107.com and you’ll see the box on the right side of the page. Just type in the song you want. Pretty easy. We’ve got well over 650 songs to choose from, so search for whatever you can think of from roughly 1995-2012.

You’ll also see what song is in line to be the next throwback played. At any point, you can vote your favorite songs up, and other songs down.

(Full photo and video instructions are below.)

So be thinking what YOU want to hear, and start voting for your favorites! We can’t wait to hear your picks!

via GIPHY

How to pick your Throwback in 3 easy steps!