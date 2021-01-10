Y107’s Cosmo and Lauren Throw A Valentine’s Wedding

In just the last year, the world has changed in such a way that wedding plans have been majorly hit! So of course, Y107’s Cosmo and Lauren MUST bring back one of the craziest things we do: Throw a live in-studio wedding on Valentine’s Day. Well, the day after.

Here’s your chance to finally tie the knot in a unique, memorable way! You’ve found love, but you’ve been putting off the wedding due to COVID, or cost, or the endless elaborate planning, or whatever else the reasons might be. And you definitely can’t afford to elope, let alone pandemic travel fears. And you don’t just want to rush off to the justice of the peace. You want something a little different and unique. So here’s the solution.

We are marrying one couple LIVE in-studio on the day AFTER Valentine’s Day (as V-day is on a Sunday this year). Even better, it’ll be live on FB too, so invite whoever you want to tune in and be a part of your big day!

Even better, our own Lauren will be your officiant!

Sound like a dream to you? We’ll select the lucky couple Monday, February 1st, giving you a bit of time to finalize everything else you need before the wedding at 8:40a on Monday, February 15th. (You do need to have your marriage license ready to go for the big day ahead of time.) And yes, Lauren is certified, so this will be a legit wedding.

To get registered, submit a picture of the two of you and 107 words or less as to why you are the perfect couple for this. We can’t wait for your excitement and the joys of wedded bliss on Valentine’s Day!

Join us the day AFTER Valentine’s Day for our selected couple’s special day, to be celebrated live on-air in-studio and on FB live!

Thanks to US Rents It for a beautifully decorated studio!

Registration for the contest ends at noon Friday, January 29th.