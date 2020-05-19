Y107’s Ultimate Summer Weekend Kickoff Party @ Shady Gators

It’s summertime! That means EVERY Friday, Y107 will be hanging out at the “Party Capital of the Lake”, Shady Gators, for the Lake’s Ultimate Summer Weekend Kickoff Party! We’ll be live from 7p-9p as the sun is setting into another awesome weekend. There’ll be live music on the mainstage every weekend from crowd favorites like Platinum Rock Legends, Dr. Zhivegas, Madd Hoss Jackson, and the Dirty Muggs, as well as DJ Kaizen in the mix with us on the Party Deck starting at 9p. Plus more live music with their Epic Summer Concert Series, EFFEN Vodka Pool Parties on Saturdays, and more all weekend at Shady’s and Lazy Gators!

See ya at Mile Marker 7 this summer!