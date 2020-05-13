The Seniors of the Class of 2020 have had so much taken away, proms, sporting events, club activities and even graduations. Y107 wants to give all Mid-Mo Seniors a shoutout!

With the COVID-19 crisis, this school is over 🙁

Many high schools seniors won’t be getting the celebrations and recognition they deserve! So help lift their spirits with a Y107 Senior Shoutout

Send us your seniors favorite senior pic along with a few notes about them like their fav quote or some accolades from their studies or from their sports teams. Let us know what their plans are for college, careers or life in general!

Listen to Cosmo & The Y107 Morning Show every morning at 6am 7am 8am & 9am every morning for the Y107 Senior Shoutouts and be sure to check all out social media stories to see the shoutouts so they can share them with all their friends and families!

Another way to support your Columbia, MO high school senior is to have them post to this cool digital Class of 2020 Yearbook