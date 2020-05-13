Listen Live
High School Seniors in cap and gown holding Senior Shout Outs sign
Shutterstock

Y107 Senior Shout Outs

Carson May 13, 2020 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, COVID-19 Leave a comment

The Seniors of the Class of 2020 have had so much taken away: proms, sporting events, club activities and even graduations. lift their spirits with a Y107 Senior Shoutout!

With the COVID-19 crisis, this school year is over. Many high school seniors won’t be getting the celebrations and recognition they deserve!

Let’s fix that!

Send us your senior’s favorite senior pic along with a few notes about them, like their fav quote or some accolades from their studies or their sports achievements. Let us know what their plans are for college, career, or life in general!

Then, listen to Cosmo & The Y107 Morning Show every morning at 6, 7, 8, & 9am for the Y107 Senior Shoutouts. And be sure to check The Y107 social media stories to see the shout outs, so they can share them with all their friends and families!

Get them registered below the gallery.

Another way to support your Columbia, MO high school senior is to have them post to this cool digital Class of 2020 Yearbook

