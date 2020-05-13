The Seniors of the Class of 2020 have had so much taken away: proms, sporting events, club activities and even graduations. lift their spirits with a Y107 Senior Shoutout!

With the COVID-19 crisis, this school year is over. Many high school seniors won’t be getting the celebrations and recognition they deserve!

Let’s fix that!

Send us your senior’s favorite senior pic along with a few notes about them, like their fav quote or some accolades from their studies or their sports achievements. Let us know what their plans are for college, career, or life in general!

Then, listen to Cosmo & The Y107 Morning Show every morning at 6, 7, 8, & 9am for the Y107 Senior Shoutouts. And be sure to check The Y107 social media stories to see the shout outs, so they can share them with all their friends and families!

Get them registered below the gallery.

Trey Coloney Trey Coloney, a Hickman Senior, has participated in theater for 4 years and is a member of the International Thespian Society, and a member of the National Honor Society. He has been awarded two scholarships and will attend Central Missouri State Univ in Warrensburg where he will study Criminal Justice, Forensics, and Theater. Emmitt Carlos Emmitt Carlos, a Hallsville Senior, was a part of the first ever District Champion Hallsville Football Team. He also played baseball. Kaylee Jo Wiyrick Kaylee Jo Wiyrick is a Battle Junior graduating a year early, A+ Program, FFA, Cheerleader, Battalion show choir. She's headed to Nevada Missouri for Welding School.

