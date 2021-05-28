Congratulations to the Senior Class of 2021! You’ve had to go through some incredibly tough challenges over the past 2 years of school, and it’s only made you stronger. And NOW, it’s time to celebrate!
Send us your senior’s favorite senior pic along with a few notes about them, like their fav quote or some accolades from their studies or their sports achievements. Let us know what their plans are for college, career, or life in general! High School or College senior doesn’t matter. They all deserve the recognition!
Then, listen to The Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren each morning for the Y107 / Hawthorn Bank Senior Shoutouts, recognizing your graduates. And be sure to check The Y107 social media stories to see the shout-outs, so they can share them with all their friends and families!
You’re most welcome!
Thank you for everything
We’re honored to help!
Thank you in advance for highlighting our senior!