Y107 CMN Request-A-Thon

Carson July 16, 2019 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, Upcoming Events, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Have you ever wanted us to play a certain song, but we won’t, because, well, it just doesn’t fit what we do?  Throw that rule out the window July 24th, as the Y107 Request-A-Thon with The Crossing is BACK! 

We’ll turn the playlist over to you from 6a-6p to benefit MU Health Care Children’s Hospital, and we’ll pretty much play whatever you want for a minimum $20 donation.  Want to stick with Demi, Taylor, Katy, Bieber, and Miley? Done.  Want to play Metallica or Guns and Roses? Okay.  Maybe you’re feeling like a Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, or Keith Urban song.  We won’t say no, if we can find it, AND it’s family-friendly.

So whether it’s Led Zeppelin, Kendrick Lamar, Garth Brooks, or even BABY SHARK… Basically, you make a donation and we’ll play it. 

Donate online, and A-1 Containers will MATCH it! 




Thanks to community partners like The Crossing, A-1 ContainersGraf & Sons and Tow-Pro & Broadway Wrecker Service for helping out.

