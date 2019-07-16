Y107 CMN Request-A-Thon

Have you ever wanted us to play a certain song, but we won’t, because, well, it just doesn’t fit what we do? Throw that rule out the window July 24th, as the Y107 Request-A-Thon with The Crossing is BACK!

We’ll turn the playlist over to you from 6a-6p to benefit MU Health Care Children’s Hospital, and we’ll pretty much play whatever you want for a minimum $20 donation. Want to stick with Demi, Taylor, Katy, Bieber, and Miley? Done. Want to play Metallica or Guns and Roses? Okay. Maybe you’re feeling like a Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, or Keith Urban song. We won’t say no, if we can find it, AND it’s family-friendly.

So whether it’s Led Zeppelin, Kendrick Lamar, Garth Brooks, or even BABY SHARK… Basically, you make a donation and we’ll play it.

Donate online, and A-1 Containers will MATCH it!









Thanks to community partners like The Crossing, A-1 Containers, Graf & Sons and Tow-Pro & Broadway Wrecker Service for helping out.