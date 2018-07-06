Y107 CMN Request-A-Thon Returns July 19

Have you ever wanted us to play a certain song, but we won’t, because, well, it just doesn’t fit what we do? Throw that rule out the window July 19th, as the Y107 Request-A-Thon with The Crossing is BACK!

We’ll turn the playlist over to your from 6a-6p to benefit the University of Missouri’s Children’s Hospital, and we’ll pretty much play whatever you want. Want to stick with Demi, Taylor, Katy, Bieber, and Miley? Done. Want to play Metallica or Guns and Roses? Okay. Maybe you’re feeling like a Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, or Keith Urban song. We won’t say no.

So whether it’s Led Zeppelin, Kendrick Lamar, Garth Brooks, or even MARY HAD A LITTLE LAMB… Basically, you make a donation and we’ll play it.

Donate online, and A-1 Containers will MATCH it!

Thanks to all of our sponsors like The Crossing, A-1 Containers, Tiger Express Car Wash, Huebert Builders and Graf & Sons for helping to make this event possible.