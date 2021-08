Cosmo & Lauren will be LIVE Monday at Hy-Vee on Conley Rd. in Columbia with 50 Cent!

Join Y107 and DJ Requiem at your Conley Road Hy-Vee as we welcome Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and the expansion of Sire Spirits at select Hy-Vee stores! Y107’s Cosmo & Lauren will be live starting at 5:30p and DJ Requiem starts spinning at 5p!

Bottles of Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne will be available for purchase and you’ll have the opportunity to have your bottle signed by 50 Cent!