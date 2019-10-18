Y107 Pays Your Bills

NOBODY likes when they open the mailbox to find… BILLS! Uggghhhh! So just in time for the holiday, we’re going to pay them for you*. Well, at least one of them!
Here’s how you do it!
- Fill out the form below and submit a bill to us.
- Listen for your name to be called at 7:20a and 2:20p.
- When you hear your name, call 441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107 (9107) with 10 min and 07 seconds.
- If you call back in time, we’ll pay off the bill you submitted!
SO EASY, but you gotta listen!
*Winners will be given a check for the amount of the bill you send us, to cover the next month’s payment. Only one bill can be submitted per name. Bill must be in your name with your address clearly listed on the bill. This info will be verified by your ID when the check is claimed at our studios. Must be the most recent bill.
Thanks Lolita!
Y107 is awesome!!