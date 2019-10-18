Y107 Pays Your Bills

NOBODY likes when they open the mailbox to find… BILLS! Uggghhhh! So just in time for the holiday, we’re going to pay them for you*. Well, at least one of them!

Here’s how you do it!

Fill out the form below and submit a bill to us.

Listen for your name to be called at 7:20a and 2:20p.

When you hear your name, call 441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107 (9107) with 10 min and 07 seconds.

If you call back in time, we’ll pay off the bill you submitted!

SO EASY, but you gotta listen!

Step 1 of 2 50% Please enter your email to be eligible to WIN!

Email *

Heck YEAH! Sign me up to be a Y107 VIP!

Like Y107 on Facebook!

Please enter your information to be eligible to WIN!!

Name * First Last

Phone *

Zip Code *

Gender * Male Female Prefer Not to Answer

Birthdate *

Amount Requesting to Be Paid *

Upload Your Bill Here! * Must be the current month's bill, and have your name and address clearly displayed. Please answer the following to be eligible to WIN!

One More Thing! How often do you listen to Throwback Lunch * Every day 2-3 times a week Once a week I don't listen to Throwback Lunch

What Throwback Song do you ALWAYS crank up?

*Winners will be given a check for the amount of the bill you send us, to cover the next month’s payment. Only one bill can be submitted per name. Bill must be in your name with your address clearly listed on the bill. This info will be verified by your ID when the check is claimed at our studios. Must be the most recent bill.