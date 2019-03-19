Y107 MORNING SHOW’S BEST-EST BRACKET THINGY GAME EVER!

Free lunch up for grabs (and Lauren will make you a one-of-a-kind trophy!) if you pick the top bracket.

Cosmo never wins with his picks and Lauren has NEVER filled out a NCAA hoops bracket before in her life…so who will win?

Register your bracket here and then be sure to look for and join the Y107 Morning Show group so you can see how your picks do vs Cosmo and Lauren.

If you have the top LOCAL/Mid-Missouri bracket we will take you and a friend to lunch and you will win a Y107 t-shirt plus a braggin’ rights trophy!

ENTER HERE!!!