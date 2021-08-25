Listen live
Y107 Morning Show With Cosmo & Lauren’s Back To School Shout Outs

cosmo 2 days ago Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren Leave a comment

Welcome back to school! Every morning the Y107 Morning Show w/Cosmo & Lauren will be giving shout outs to are schools. Want your school or class on the air??

Cosmo and Lauren are welcoming you back to school! Show your school spirit and get your friends a shout out LIVE on the air every morning with the Y107 Morning Show!

Tell us your school or your teacher’s name and class/grade etc.  “Mrs. Miller’s 3rd grade class at Y107 Elementary”

email us  your shout out    Y107MorningShow@zrgmail.com or txt 1 800 500 9107

