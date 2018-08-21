Listen Live
Marconi Award poster

Y107 Is A Finalist For Radio’s Top Honor

Carson August 21, 2018 Carson's Blog, Top Stories, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Y107 has once again been nominated for a Marconi Radio Award for CHR (Top 40) Station Of The Year! This is a huge honor, as the Marconi’s are like the Grammys or Oscars, but of radio. This means your favorite station is being recognized as one of the Top 5 Pop Hits Music stations in the USA! 

This is the same award we took home in 2016

2018 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalists 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the finalists for the 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. The winners will be announced September 27 at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner & Show, sponsored by Xperi and held during the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando.

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR
KTXY-FM, Columbia, MO
KNDE-FM, College Station, TX 
WKZL-FM, Greensboro, NC 
WPST-FM, Princeton, NJ 
WRTS-FM, Erie, PA 

This has been a big year for Y107!  We recently were honored with the Missouri Broadcaster’s Award for the Public Service Campaign we did for “Stealing Back Christmas”.  Additionally, we were honored to receive a National award from the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation for the Annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon.  This is a tremendous honor we are extremely proud of. You can read more about the award here.

