Y107 Is A Finalist For Radio’s Top Honor

Y107 has once again been nominated for a Marconi Radio Award for CHR (Top 40) Station Of The Year! This is a huge honor, as the Marconi’s are like the Grammys or Oscars, but of radio. This means your favorite station is being recognized as one of the Top 5 Pop Hits Music stations in the USA!

This is the same award we took home in 2016!

2018 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalists

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the finalists for the 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. The winners will be announced September 27 at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner & Show, sponsored by Xperi and held during the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando.

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

KTXY-FM, Columbia, MO

KNDE-FM, College Station, TX

WKZL-FM, Greensboro, NC

WPST-FM, Princeton, NJ

WRTS-FM, Erie, PA

This has been a big year for Y107! We recently were honored with the Missouri Broadcaster’s Award for the Public Service Campaign we did for “Stealing Back Christmas”. Additionally, we were honored to receive a National award from the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation for the Annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon. This is a tremendous honor we are extremely proud of. You can read more about the award here.