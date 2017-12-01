Ever Thought About Being On Y107?

At Y107, there’s a ton of things we LOVE! We love our community. We love you, our listeners. We love the music! We love social media. We love culture. And, we LOVE having fun! But, there’s too few of us in the building, and we would LOVE to add some fresh voices to the mix.

If you’ve ever thought about being on the radio, if it’s ever crossed your mind, we want to talk to you. We’ve got a couple of part-time shifts to fill that are entry level on-air radio positions. No experience is necessary, but you do need to be hardworking and passionate.

As for job duties, you’d have your on-air time, as well as some blogging requirements each week, but there are so many other areas we can get you experience in. We have an amazing digital team, working with website and social media maintenance and growth. There’s a design team here, working with graphics and digital development for web and print. We have a creative services team that does creative writing and audio production. There are more writing opportunities with our magazine partners, Inside Columbia. We also do some video production, let alone promotional/marketing opportunities. You might even help put a sporting event or an off-site broadcast on the air. There’s so much you can do and learn, while you also get to “play” on the radio like we do.

There will be some weekday requirements for training and meetings, but hours will be flexible. We do require some weekend availability.

How do you apply?

It’s simple. First, check out our Core Values to see if we would be a good fit for you. Then, send a resume, cover letter, and a quick video telling us about you and why you’d like the chance to be on-air on Y107 to RadioJobs@zrgmail.com, with “ATTN Y107 / Carson” in the subject. You can also get an official application in at this link.

We look forward to hearing from you!