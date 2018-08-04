Listen Live
Breaking News

Y107 LOLLAPALOOZA TAKEOVER: DAY 2

Jax August 4, 2018 JAX Blogs, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Bebe Rexha. Post Malone. Walk The Moon. Bruno Mars. That’s really all you need to know. Check out their performances live from Lollapalooza in Chicago!

Day 2 was incredible. Bebe Rexha brought fans up on stage. Post Malone charged the crowd up. Bruno Mars took this whole festival to another world. 

First up was Bebe who absolutely BROUGHT IT. 

ITS LIT! @beberexha doing what she does at #Lolla #Lollapalooza #beberexha

A post shared by Y107 (@y107) on

Next up was Post Malone who kicked off his show with ‘Better Now.’ I arrived 30 MINUTES before the show as a was THIS FAR away from the stage. IN. SANE. 

As I was walking back, I was able to catch Walk The Moon. 


They even swung through the media area. 

Finally, shutting it DOWN for the night was Bruno Mars. 

WE OUT HERE DRIPPIN IN FINESSE! @brunomars was amazing at #Lolla last night

A post shared by Y107 (@y107) on

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.