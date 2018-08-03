Y107 LOLLAPALOOZA TAKEOVER: DAY 1

An epic journey followed by an even more epic show put on by Camila Cabello.

The 7+ hour trek to music Mecca for the moment consisted of many pitstops and fields of corn but at 5pm, Jax arrived at Lollapalooza.

When I arrived, Khalid was justgetting off stage. I got there just in time to see him say goodbye to the crowd. The first (and only) act of the evening i was able to catch was Camila Cabello. And did she SHUT. IT. DOWN. Weaving seamlessly between songs and sets and costume changes. Check out her performance of ‘Havana’ and see for yourself.

OMG CAMILA! YAS QUEEEEN! Havana!! Posted by Y107 on Thursday, August 2, 2018

Now, fast forward today as I look at the line up. Bruno Mars and Post Malone are obviously a must but there’s a few toss ups here as well.. check it out.

I’ll be checking in on

follow me through out the day and let me know who you want to see! – Jax