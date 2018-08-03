Listen Live
Y107 LOLLAPALOOZA TAKEOVER: DAY 1

Jax August 3, 2018 JAX Blogs, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

An epic journey followed by an even more epic show put on by Camila Cabello.

The 7+ hour trek to music Mecca for the moment consisted of many pitstops and fields of corn but at 5pm, Jax arrived at Lollapalooza. 

We. Out. Here. Who do you want to see?? Post Malone? Bruno Mars? Comment below!

When I arrived, Khalid was justgetting off stage. I got there just in time to see him say goodbye to the crowd. The first (and only) act of the evening i was able to catch was Camila Cabello. And did she SHUT. IT. DOWN. Weaving seamlessly between songs and sets and costume changes. Check out her performance of ‘Havana’ and see for yourself. 

OMG CAMILA! YAS QUEEEEN! Havana!!

Now, fast forward today as I look at the line up. Bruno Mars and Post Malone are obviously a must but there’s a few toss ups here as well.. check it out. 

SHOW OF HANDS 👏🏼 Who do you want to see today?

I’ll be checking in on

Snapchat – Y107FM

Insta – @Y107

and on our Facebook – @y107fm

follow me through out the day and let me know who you want to see! – Jax 

