Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:

Y107 Live At State Of Missouri Hiring Event

cosmo 2 days ago Uncategorized Leave a comment

Are you looking for a new career opportunity? Want to make more money? Have better benefits? The State of Missouri is hiring!

Cosmo + Kat from the Y107 Morning Show will be live in Jefferson City tomorrow afternoon from 1p-3p at the Capitol Plaza Hotel for the State of Missouri Hiring Event.

The event starts at 11a and goes til 3pm  Dress to impress and bring your resume because you could land an interview on the spot!  Meet with many different departments including Department of Corrections, IT, MoDot, Accounting and many more.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2024, Y107. All Rights Reserved